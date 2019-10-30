Kane Brown Is a Dad! Country Singer and Wife Katelyn Welcome Daughter Kingsley Rose

Meet Kingsley Rose Brown!

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, a rep for the country star confirms to PEOPLE.

“KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!” Brown, 26, announced on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a photo of him and his wife with their newborn daughter. “Obsessed with my little family😍 Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you❤️ 10.29.19,” Katelyn added in her own post.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Instagram in April, with Brown captioning a photo of his wife’s sonogram, “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited,” Katelyn wrote alongside a video of herself getting the ultrasound.

“Kane, I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with💕,” added Katelyn, who wed Brown last October.

The singer then told The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in May that the spouses were expecting a baby girl.

The spouses revealed their daughter’s name in August at a baby shower thrown by Brown’s fellow country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, where “Kingsley” was printed on a purple balloon.

Brown opened up to PEOPLE about his wife’s pregnancy the previous month, saying date nights for the couple “haven’t really changed” despite having a baby on the way, with one exception: no wine for Katelyn!

As for how they were preparing for Kingsley’s arrival, “We’re getting somebody to come in and do the nursery for us, which we are really excited about,” the "Lose It" crooner told PEOPLE.

“We’ve already got our car seat in the car, which is kind of weird to me but kind of cute at the same time,” he added. “I’ve got my daddy books because I need to read before she gets here.”