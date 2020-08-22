Kamala Harris celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with Doug Emhoff: 'There’s no one I’d rather be with on this journey'

Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary by exchanging adoring social media posts.

“@douglasemhoff, there’s no one I’d rather be with on this journey,” wrote Harris, 55, captioning a photo of the pair beaming at each other at Thursday’s Democratic National Convention, not long after she was chosen by presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate. “Happy anniversary!”

In turn, Emhoff, 55, an entertainment lawyer, Instagrammed a photo taken at the couple’s 2014 wedding held in a California courthouse. “Dearest Kamala: here’s to us, our family, friends and our beautiful life together. Wouldn’t change a thing. Happy Anniversary! Love, D.,” he wrote.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the couple were set up in 2013 by Harris’s best friend Chrisette Hudlin, then a client of Emhoff. The former California attorney general and lawyer bonded over the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in a text message and the next day, Emhoff left his future bride a long voicemail.

“He thought his voicemail had been disastrous and that he’d likely never hear from me again,” Harris wrote in her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold, according to The Washington Post. “He had to restrain himself from calling again and leaving another long-winded message trying to explain the first one.”

The next day, Emhoff emailed Harris. “I’m too old to play games or hide the ball,” he wrote. “I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work.”

At their wedding, Harris placed a flower garland around Doug's neck to honor her Indian background and Emhoff stomped on a glass in Jewish tradition.

Harris seemed to appreciated her husband’s Saturday sentiment, retweeting his post with the caption, “Love you, Dougie.”

The couple seem like genuine friends. Last year, Emhoff retweeted a video of himself dancing with Harris at a San Francisco Pride celebration, showing off his self-proclaimed “dad bod.”

"I love my husband. He is funny. He is kind. He is patient. He loves my cooking,” Harris told Now This last year. “He's just a really great guy."

If Biden and Harris win the election, she would make history as the first U.S. Black and Indian American vice president. Emhoff would be the first second gentlemen.

