Kaley Cuoco Walks 2022 Emmys Red Carpet With 'Ozark' Actor Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sep. 12, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are Emmys official.

The actors made their first-ever red carpet debut on Monday at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Cuoco and Pelphrey, who stars on the Jason Bateman helmed show, “Ozark,” went Instagram official back in May.

The “Flight Attendant” star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in the HBO hit, dazzled in a custom high-low Dolce & Gabbana gown, that included applique flowers in various shades of pink.

Cuoco’s longtime stylist, Brad Goreski, added Boucheron jewels and Stuart Weitman’s heels to complete the 36-year-old’s look, which he called “Ballerina Barbie.”

Pelphrey and Cuoco officially announced their relationship in May. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)

A look at Cuoco's

Cuoco, who announced her split from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook in September 2021, recently got emotional about her relationship with Pelphrey in a candid Instagram for the actor’s 40th birthday.

“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!” Cuoco said in July, accompanied by a solo shot of the actor.

Take a look at all the best Emmy’s looks of the night below:

Laverne Cox

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Liv Hewson

Phil Faraone/GA via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Lily James

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Issa Rae

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Christina Ricci

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Zendaya

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Megan Stalter

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jean Smart

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Emily Heller

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Jung Ho-yeon

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Mark Foster and Julia Garner

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Chloe Hilliard

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

Phil Faraone/GA via Getty Images

Sydnee Washington

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Mark Indelicato

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Jerrod Carmichael

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Kerry Washington

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Britt Lower

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Monika Smith and Opus Moreschi

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Reece Feldman

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Sarah Niles

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Geena Davis

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

RuPaul and Michelle Visage

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Laura Linney

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Ashley Nicole Black

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Lee Jeong-jae

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Melanie Lynskey

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Markella Kavenagh

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Connie Britton

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Robin Thede

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Patricia Williams

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Ismaël Cruz Córdova

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Molly Shannon

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Krueger

Phil Faraone/GA via Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Ali Krug

Mark Von Holden/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

M.J. Delaney and Bashan Aquart

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Will Poulter

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Himesh Patel

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Samantha Hanratty

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Janine Rubenstein

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Ashley Yi

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Myiea Coy

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Zanna Roberts Rassi

Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Loni Love

Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Knight and Eve Plumb

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Francesca Gregorini

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Kristen Schaal

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Kenan Thompson

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Rachel Lindsay

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Jordan Temple

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Dichen Lachman

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Freddie Highmore

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images

Karamo Brown

Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images

Tim Kash

Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images

Naz Perez

Brandon Hickman/NBC via Getty Images

Bianca Rae

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Kevin Pollak

CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle

Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images

Natalie Zea

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Brendan Hunt

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

