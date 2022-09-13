Kaley Cuoco Walks 2022 Emmys Red Carpet With 'Ozark' Actor Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sep. 12, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are Emmys official.
The actors made their first-ever red carpet debut on Monday at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Cuoco and Pelphrey, who stars on the Jason Bateman helmed show, “Ozark,” went Instagram official back in May.
The “Flight Attendant” star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in the HBO hit, dazzled in a custom high-low Dolce & Gabbana gown, that included applique flowers in various shades of pink.
Cuoco’s longtime stylist, Brad Goreski, added Boucheron jewels and Stuart Weitman’s heels to complete the 36-year-old’s look, which he called “Ballerina Barbie.”
Pelphrey and Cuoco officially announced their relationship in May. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)
A look at Cuoco's "Ballerina Barbie" look. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)
Cuoco, who announced her split from her second husband, equestrian Karl Cook in September 2021, recently got emotional about her relationship with Pelphrey in a candid Instagram for the actor’s 40th birthday.
“To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!” Cuoco said in July, accompanied by a solo shot of the actor.
Take a look at all the best Emmy’s looks of the night below:
Laverne Cox
Sandra Oh
Liv Hewson
Quinta Brunson
Reese Witherspoon
Lily James
Sarah Paulson
Issa Rae
Christina Ricci
Zendaya
Sydney Sweeney
Megan Stalter
Bowen Yang
Angela Bassett
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jean Smart
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay
Andrew Garfield
Amanda Seyfried
Rachel Brosnahan
Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker
Emily Heller
Jung Ho-yeon
Elle Fanning
Mark Foster and Julia Garner
Chloe Hilliard
Sophie Thatcher
Sydnee Washington
Mark Indelicato
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
Jerrod Carmichael
Kerry Washington
Britt Lower
Steve Martin and Martin Short
Monika Smith and Opus Moreschi
Reece Feldman
Sarah Niles
Geena Davis
RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Hannah Waddingham
Nicholas Braun
Laura Linney
Ashley Nicole Black
Lee Jeong-jae
Melanie Lynskey
Anthony Anderson
Amy Poehler
Markella Kavenagh
Connie Britton
Robin Thede
Patricia Williams
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
Ismaël Cruz Córdova
Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
Molly Shannon
Steven Krueger
Jeremy Strong
Ali Krug
M.J. Delaney and Bashan Aquart
Will Poulter
Himesh Patel
Samantha Hanratty
Janine Rubenstein
Ashley Yi
Myiea Coy
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Colman Domingo
Lisa Ann Walter
Loni Love
Chris Knight and Eve Plumb
Francesca Gregorini
Kristen Schaal
Shonda Rhimes
Kenan Thompson
Rachel Lindsay
Jordan Temple
Kaitlyn Dever
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Dichen Lachman
Freddie Highmore
Zuri Hall
Karamo Brown
Tim Kash
Naz Perez
Bianca Rae
Kevin Pollak
Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle
Natalie Zea
Brendan Hunt
