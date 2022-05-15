Kaley Cuoco kisses boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in new Instagram photos: '#CoupleGoals'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's new romance is ticking along. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Though she told Extra just a month ago that she's "not dating anybody," Kaley Cuoco's new romance with Ozark and Outer Range actor Tom Pelphrey certainly seems to be picking up steam. The actors are seen kissing in new photos posted by Pelphrey, 39, who went Instagram-official with Cuoco, 36, earlier this month.

The new couple seem to share a love of animals, judging by the photos that show them spending quality time with a variety of creatures, including a cow, goat, dog and horse. In one shot, avid equestrian Cuoco is seen on horseback as she leans over to smooch her new beau, who captioned the pictures with a series of black hearts and animal emojis.

The Flight Attendant star responded with a series of hearts and crying emojis.

The love-up images were a hit with fans, one of whom dubbed the pair "#CoupleGoals." Some also noted that Pelphrey's Ozark character, Ben, longed to raise goats, commenting, "Awwww you did end up on the goat farm after all!!"

This is Cuoco's first public relationship since announcing her divorce from equestrian Karl Cook last September after three years of marriage. The former Big Bang Theory star previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for nearly two years before she filed for divorce in 2015. Pelphrey, meanwhile, has never married but was in a relationship with Blindspot actress Jaimie Alexander from 2018 to 2020.

Speaking to Glamour last month, Cuoco revealed that, after two divorces, she never plans to wed again — though she didn't rule out a long-term partnership.

"I will never get married again," she insisted. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.

"But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship. We’ve all been there where you think, Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else. And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it. The minute that I agree to let it go, someone else magical comes into my life. So I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better."