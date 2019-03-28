Kaley Cuoco thanks anonymous fan who turned in her lost wallet and wrote 'Penny' on top: 'I will never forget that'

In these TMZ times, it feels like there aren’t many folks who would get their hands on a celebrity’s lost wallet without either keeping it as a souvenir — and maybe helping themselves to the contents — or using it to get a personal meet-and-greet.

But not the person who found the wallet Kaley Cuoco left behind by mistake at a Sharky’s restaurant in Calabasas, Calif. earlier this week. In a “weird emo post” shared on Instagram Stories, the Big Bang Theory actress shared how she’s had a rough week, and went “hysterical” when she realized, hours after eating at the Mexican fast food chain, that her wallet was missing.

“I became hysterical and didn’t know where it was and traced my steps and was like, ‘Oh my God, I left it there. It’s gone. It’s gone,'” she recounted. “I was crying, I was so upset.”

But when she called Sharky’s “in tears,” she was told that the wallet had actually been turned in. The good Samaritan apparently knew who Cuoco was — or at least who she plays on The Big Bang Theory — but didn’t leave their own details.

“Someone picked it up, saw it was me, wrote ‘Penny’ on the front on a piece of paper, gave it to the manager and left it there,” she told fans. “Whoever did that. Whoever is out there, thank you.

“I wish I could have met you. I would have given you all the cash in my wallet, whatever was in there. I really would have given you anything. I was so grateful that there was someone so sweet on this earth and honest. It didn’t go unnoticed. I will never forget that because that could have been a very bad day for me.

She also thanked the Sharky’s managers who reunited her with the wallet.

“I came in crying and they’re like ‘Penny!’ So there is good in the world.”

