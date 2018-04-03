Kaley Cuoco Says Ex-Husband Ryan Sweeting 'Ruined' the Word Marriage

Kaley Cuoco isn't holding anything back.

Sporting a lavender Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Odette New York Earrings, the Big Bang Theory star looks fierce and fabulous on the cover of Cosmopolitan's May issue. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, she opens up about her first marriage with Ryan Sweeting -- and what led to their divorce.

Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting arrive to the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images) More

Cuoco, 32, and Sweeting, 30, became engaged in September 2013 after three months of dating, and tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2013, in Santa Susana, California. They announced they were going their separate ways in September 2015, and according to Cuoco, it was all Sweeting's doing.

"I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again," Cuoco, who's currently planning her wedding with fiancé Karl Cook, recalls. "My ex ruined that word for me."

"I married someone the first time who completely changed," she continues. "The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault -- that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."

Clearly, Cuoco has moved past heartbreak and found love again with Cook, who she started dating in late 2016. While she seems to be head-over-heels for the equestrian, she's also focusing on running her own production company, Yes, Norman Productions.