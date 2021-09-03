Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook split after 3 years of marriage

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco split after three years of marriage. (Photo: TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s over for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory alum and the professional equestrian, who married in 2018, announced via a joint statement to People that they had decided to split up .

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The former couple added that they made the decision together, and still have “an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another.” They concluded that they would not be commenting further.

Cuoco, who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting , previously spoke about living separately from Cook early in their marriage. Though they wed in 2018, they did not share a home until 2020.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know,” the actress explained to Extra in 2019 of their living situation. “We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day.”

The Flight Attendant star told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that moving in with her husband during the coronavirus pandemic strengthened their romance.

“We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and now, this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It’s been great for our relationship,” she said. “And we like each other, we realized, which is even better.”

In February of this year, Cuoco shared that Cook surprised her by joining her for the virtual Golden Globes, where she was nominated for The Flight Attendant.

“Most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF (Winter Equestrian Festival), a big equestrian event circuit for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow but we had talked about it and it was okay because it’s virtual and I didn’t want to make him come back for that,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Well, I just answered the door and he showed up.”

Thus far, neither Cuoco nor Cook have commented on their relationship on social media.