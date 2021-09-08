Kaley Cuoco is reportedly ‘doing fine’ amid divorce from Karl Cook: ‘She has a big career and puts that first in her life’

Kaley Cuoco is reportedly "doing fine" amid her divorce from Karl Cook as he returned to social media for the first time in a month — and made it clear he won't be discussing the split.

The 35-year-old actress, who announced Friday that she's divorcing for the second time, is in Berlin making Season 2 of The Flight Attendant and she "is doing fine," an insider told People magazine. She was pictured on Tuesday leaving her hotel, in a purple top, black bottoms and slides, for the set.

Kaley Cuoco leaves her Berlin hotel on Tuesday. She's in Germany filming Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, days after announcing her divorce. (Photo: HIDEF / BACKGRIDUSA)

"She has a big career and puts that first in her life," the insider said. "It's basically a [matter of] growing apart and each pursuing separate interests."

The source said the pair — united at first by their love of horses — "haven't spent that much time together recently." The person explained, "She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work. Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one."

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2019. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The insider noted that Cook has been focused on his career as an equestrian and was away last winter from Cuoco's home in L.A. to ride in Florida. That's been the case in their relationship all along. One year into their marriage, the Big Bang Theory alum said she had no problem living apart from Cook. The COVID quarantine forced them to be under the same roof, which she initially said was a good thing.

"Karl is a lifelong equestrian with a thorough love of horses," another source told People. "His jumping career has picked up recently, and he did well over the summer."

Cook returned to social media on Tuesday for the first time since the couple announced they are divorcing. He acknowledged that it had been a while since he posted — over a month —noting he had been "dealing with some stuff."

“It’s been awhile since I posted anything," Cook said in one of his "walking and talking" videos, which he often does on horseback. "I’ve been dealing with some stuff."

He continued, "I guess most importantly if you’re just watching this to hopefully hear me saying something about what’s been going on in my life, you can tune out because I’m not going to,” he went on to talk about bourbon and riding.

Over the weekend, Cuoco returned to the NYC set of Meet Cute — the film she's making with Pete Davidson — to film some scenes. She was reportedly seen walking and holding hands with Davidson while the cameras rolled.

There have been unconfirmed rumors of a budding romance between the pair, as Davidson recently split from Phoebe Dynevor in August after five months together.

Over the weekend, Cuoco also removed mention of her soon-to-be ex-husband Cook from her Instagram bio. She's also since shared new photos from the set of The Flight Attendant to Instagram.