Kaley Cuoco's ex Karl Cook asks for jewelry back but no spousal support

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are working to finalize their divorce.

Cook responded to The Big Bang Theory alum's Sept. 3 filing and it appears that the former couple has a prenup in place. In documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, neither is seeking spousal support, but Cook, son of billionaire businessman Scott Cook, wants back "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" as well as his own "earnings and accumulations" that he made before and throughout their separation. Other assets will be divided as set forth in their prenup.

Cuoco filed for divorce earlier this month, but her split from the equestrian seems amicable. The Flight Attendant star left several heart emojis on an Instagram post announcing that Cook had won first place at a recent jumping competition.

Sources told People that the pair, who wed over three years ago, simply grew apart.

"She has a big career and puts that first in her life," an insider claimed. "It's basically a [matter of] growing apart and each pursuing separate interests." The source added that they "haven't spent that much time together recently."

"She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work," the person continued. "Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one."

Cuoco and Cook announced their breakup in a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the pair said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

They added, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."