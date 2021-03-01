Kaley Cuoco documents her Golden Globes loss with champagne, pizza and so much cake

Kaley Cuoco was nominated for The Flight Attendant. (Photo: Brad Goreski/Getty Images)

Kaley Cuoco kept her Golden Globes non-acceptance speech very short.

"I would like to thank...never mind!!," she posted on social media, with a stuck-out tongue emoji, after the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy went to Catherine O'Hara for her work on Schitt's Creek. Cuoco had been nominated for a Golden Globe for the first time for the HBO Max show The Flight Attendant, in which she plays the title character. (Surprisingly, her run on The Big Bang Theory earned recognition elsewhere, but not from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that hands out the Globes.)

The funny photo that Cuoco shared featured her wearing a tiara as she sat on the floor with champagne and junk food: a half-eaten pizza, cupcakes and a traditional chocolate cake, plus macaroni and cheese. She'd pulled out her hair extensions and kicked off her heels.

Before the show, Cuoco shared a happier photo of herself — this one snapped by stylist Brad Goreski —where her Oscar de la Renta gown was more visible.

Even though she didn't win the trophy, Cuoco had a much happier awards day than she had expected, because her husband, Karl Cook, was by her side. On Saturday, she explained that he'd surprised her by coming home earlier than expected from an equestrian event.

(Photo: Instagram)

"Most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF (Winter Equestrian Festival), a big equestrian event circuit for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow but we had talked about it and it was OK because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that," she explained on Instagram Stories. "Well, I just answered the door and he showed up."

