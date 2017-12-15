Kaley Cuoco Displays Her Churning Desire With Johnny Galecki on ‘Big Bang Theory’ Set (Photo)

Way to churn up some intrigue, Kaley Cuoco.

“The Big Bang Theory” star Cuoco teased viewers of the CBS comedy on Thursday with a mysterious photo of herself on the set of the show, and a challenge to her fans.

“Anyone have a clue what this is??” Cuoco wrote. “Well it’s all part of tonight’s all new @bigbangtheory_cbs … don’t miss the fun!”

The photo depicted Cuoco gripping the handle of a wooden instrument, as her castmate Johnny Galecki looked on with a puzzled expression on his face.

Alas, Cuoco’s fans apparently have a keen knowledge of antiquated domestic tools, as a number of them were quick to guess that the instrument was, in fact, a butter churn.

Perhaps Penny and Leonard are due for a trip to Amish country in Thursday’s episode?

Fans will discover the mystery when the episode airs at 8 p.m. In the meanwhile, enjoy the sight of Cuoco buttering herself up.

