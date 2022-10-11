Kaley Cuoco almost had to have her leg amputated following scary 2010 horseback riding accident

The Big Bang Theory almost ended a lot sooner than it did.

The Chuck Lorre-created sitcom, which began in 2007 and lasted for 12 seasons, came close to losing one of its stars in Sept. 2010, when avid equestrian Kaley Cuoco was injured in a brutal accident during a lesson, according to People, which cites an excerpt from Jessica Radloff's new oral history, The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, obtained by Vanity Fair. It happened as the actress fell off the horse she was riding, only for the horse to step on her left leg.