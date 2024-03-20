Kal Penn Manifested Working With Snoop Dogg On First 'Kelly Clarkson Show' Appearance

Kal Penn is joining forces with Snoop Dogg in their new Amazon Prime Video movie "The Underdoggs," and Kal reveals the collaboration is a long time in the making. Kal also reminisces about his hijinks in college, including the time he got handcuffed to a stairwell for nine hours, and an epic story about driving around Los Angeles in a car without A/C or power steering to get to auditions.

View comments