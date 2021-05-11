Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged! 'It Was Really Special,' She Says

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

Another Bachelor wedding is on the horizon: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are engaged!

The couple got engaged on Monday while recording an episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast. The former Bachelorette was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

"It was everything I could have asked for," Bristowe, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

"It was really special," she added.

Bristowe, who was the star of The Bachelorette's 11th season in 2015, went public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019, two months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth. Tartick, a fellow franchise alum, made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

The couple, who met on Bristowe's podcast, announced in May 2019 that they were taking their relationship to the next step by moving in together in Nashville with their rescue pup.

"We're at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can't do that long distance," Bristowe said on Off the Vine at the time. "Cheers to new roommates! I can't wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts."

Tartick, 32, had been living in Seattle, but said a move closer to the east coast worked well for him, as it put him closer to his family.

"Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense," he said. "I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be."

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bristowe, who will co-host the upcoming season of The Bachelorette alongside Tayshia Adams, previously told PEOPLE that while the relationship took her by surprise, the two quickly formed a strong bond.

"[It] was definitely not something I expected," she said in 2019. "When I met him, dating anyone wasn't even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, 'Whoever dates him is a lucky girl.'"

"Jason is such a happy-go-lucky man," she added. "He's so supportive and he's such a positive part of my life. I'm so grateful for him. I wasn't myself for a while, and now I'm better than ever."