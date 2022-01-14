Kaitlyn Bristowe calls the death of former 'Bachelorette' contestant Clint Arlis 'an absolute tragedy'

Kaitlyn Bristowe, star of the 2015 season of The Bachelorette, remembered contestant Clint Arlis as "very well respected in this world" on Friday.

Arlis's sister, Taylor Lulek, announced Wednesday on Facebook that he had died Jan. 11, although she didn't say what happened. He was 34.

The architectural engineer from Batavia, Ill., appeared on the reality show in its 11th season. He started off strong, receiving the first one-on-one date of the season, but he was eliminated in the third week. Other contestants accused him of being there for the wrong reasons.

However, Bristowe had nothing but love for Arlis on social media following his death.

"Alright, this is an Instagram story I did not think I'd be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I'm gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old. I'm not sure what happened, how it happened," she said in a video on her Instagram Stories. "All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what's happened."

Kaitlyn Bristowe pays tribute to Clint Arlis. (Photo: Instagram)

And Bristowe wasn't the only member of Bachelor Nation mourning the loss.

Nick Viall, who was a contestant alongside Arlis, had kind things to say about him, too.

"I got a chance to know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns [sic] season and I always enjoy are [sic] time and conversations," Viall tweeted Thursday. "A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken form this world far too soon. RIP Clint."