Kaia Gerber Says Mom Cindy Crawford Gets 'More Beautiful Every Year' in 55th Birthday Tribute

Kaia Gerber is celebrating her mom Cindy Crawford!

In honor of the supermodel's 55th birthday on Saturday, Crawford's 19-year-old daughter penned a loving tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday beautiful mama," Gerber wrote alongside a throwback image of her mom smiling while rocking a casual look.

"To the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day," the teen star added. "@cindycrawford I love you."

Over on her Instagram Story, Gerber went on to share some more glamorous photos of the supermodel, whom she affectionately referred to as "super mom" as well as her "style twin."

"And she's even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE!!!!" Gerber added.

In a personal essay for Vogue's November 2019 issue, Gerber said that being compared to her mother is "the biggest compliment."

"From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she wrote. "As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."

"The biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom," she explained. "Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that's something for which I'm beyond grateful."

Earlier this month, Crawford also got plenty of love from her husband of 22 years, Rande Gerber.

"Every day is Valentines Day when I get to wake up with you," he wrote alongside a throwback snap of his longtime love.

In her own tribute, Crawford remarked on the fact that her husband is "still the one after all these years."

"Happy Valentine's Day @randegerber," she wrote. "I'm proud of us for the life we have created. Even when things get crazy, when we join forces, we can get through anything. I love you!"