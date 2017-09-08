Kaia Gerber Makes Her Fashion Week Runway Debut at Calvin Klein

The 16-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos entrepreneur Rande Gerber made her runway debut during Raf Simon’s Calvin Klein show on Thursday, officially kicking off her (undoubtedly busy) season and making a standalone name for herself.

“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel… I love you endlessly Raf!” Kaia tweeted after the show.

It wasn’t long ago when Kaia accompanied her famous mother to numerous high fashion events, including runway shows. Kaia’s 18-year-old brother Presley, who cheered for his sister front row, is already a sought-after model who made his runway debut at Jeremy Scott’s Moschino Resort show last June.

Off the runway, Kaia stars as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty and recently appeared in a Chrome Hearts campaign. In August, it was announced that she would be the face of Hudson Jeans’ Fall/Holiday 2017 campaign, alongside another famous celebrity child, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Daniel Day Lewis’ son.

Kaia told PEOPLE in May that she uses her supermodel mom as a sounding board as she begins to navigate her modeling career.

“She teaches me things that could translate to any line of work, but it’s mainly just being on time; she’s always on time no matter what,” Gerber said. “She also taught me it’s important to be nice to everyone, to learn everyone’s names [on set] no matter if it’s the photographer or the assistant.”

And now that Kaia has reached her catwalk eligibility age, the rising star is ready to take fashion month by storm.

On Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram of her and “big sis” Karlie Kloss (who made her own runway debut 10 years ago for Calvin Klein!) wearing matching white robes. The duo was most likely at a fitting together for an upcoming show. (Our guess: Marc Jacobs as Kaia is already the face of the designer’s beauty brand, Marc Jacobs Beauty, so we’re expecting her to hit the runway on Sept. 13.)