Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Share a Sweet Kiss on the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Austin Butler Kaia Gerber

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made it Met Gala-official with a kiss.

The couple went all-out for fashion's biggest night with Gerber, 20, in a sexy metallic silver gown with side cutouts and Butler, 30, looking rocker chic in an all-black look and an untied black tie worn over his shoulders.

Though Monday night's theme emphasized the glamour of the Gilded Age, Gerber also seemed to pay homage to Studio 54 style by wearing her hair in big, bouncy, voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and were accented with two crystal clips on each side of her center part.

The model and actor opted to walk the red carpet separately, with Gerber posing solo and Butler walking beside Priscilla Presley, the widow of Elvis Presley — whom he is playing in an upcoming biopic directed by Baz Lurhmann.

Then, once Gerber and Butler separately reached the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase, he reached out to grab her hand and they leaned in to share a sweet, private kiss.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2022 Met Gala

The supermodel was first linked to the Elvis star in December 2021, just one month after her split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.

In December, an insider told PEOPLE Gerber "seems really happy" with the Euphoria star.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

Butler previously dated Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted Monday night's Vogue red carpet livestream, before the pair went separate ways after eight years together in 2020.