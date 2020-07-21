Kacey Musgraves Is Still Shining Bright in First Instagram Since Ruston Kelly Split

When in doubt, just add glitter!

On Tuesday morning, Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram and posted her first photo since announcing her divorce from husband Ruston Kelly.

"If only tears were actually glittery..," she captioned the picture. "Made by one of my favorite visual artists, @sarashakeel."

For those curious to learn more about the photo, award winning crystal artist Sara Shakeel deserves credit for capturing the image during a recent holiday project.

"I don't know how many of you know this, I was commissioned last year to create poster/ artwork (2nd image) for @amazonprimevideo for @spaceykacey magical Christmas Show," she revealed on Instagram earlier this summer. "The other artworks are made purely out of love! I hardly know her, but her kindness & music is REAL!"

Many fans commented on Kacey's latest Instagram including Ruston who left an orange heart and muscle emoji.

Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks

Shortly before the Fourth of July holiday, Kacey and Ruston surprised fans when they announced their divorce.

"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased," the couple explained in a joint statement. "We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

That friendship was visible over the weekend when Kacey shared her ex's new single "Pressure" on social media.

"This song, y'all," she quote tweeted on Saturday morning, alongside the emoji that has a half-smiley face and half-opened eyes. "U convinced me to," Ruston replied with a black heart emoji.