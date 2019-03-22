K-Pop Star Jung Joon-young Arrested for Alleged Role in South Korean Sex Video Scandal

K-pop star Jung Joon-young was arrested this week after he allegedly recorded women without their consent and shared the sexually-explicit videos to a group that included other South Korean music icons.

Jung, 30, is one of five stars from K-pop, the largely clean-cut, highly-managed South Korean music genre, who have been under investigation as part of the alleged non-consensual video sex scandal, which has come to be known as the Burning Sun Scandal, according to the South China Morning Post.

In addition to Jung, Big Bang’s Seungri, F.T. Island band member Choi Jong-hoon, Highlight singer Yong Jun-hyung, and CNBlue’s Lee Jong-hyun are currently under investigation.

All but Lee have left the industry in the wake of the allegations, but none of them have been arrested.

The five men are suspected of having been participants in a group chat where they allegedly shared explicit videos of at least 10 women engaging in sex acts who either were unaware or did not consent to being filmed, SCMP said.

Text messages obtained by The Korea Times allegedly show the five men sending the secret, explicit videos to each other, making jokes about rape, and discussing their sexual encounters.

Besides sending and watching the clips, Seungri, 28, is also under investigation for sex abuse, sex trafficking, and allegedly drugging female customers at his former nightclub Burning Sun — which the scandal was named after, SCMP said.

Choi, meanwhile, is also accused of bribing a policeman to cover up his past DUI records from 2016, according to the outlet.

Jung was first questioned by police last week, CNN reports. On Thursday, he appeared at a court hearing — where he publicly issued an apology for his allegedly filming and sharing the videos — and was arrested by South Korean Police shortly after.

“I am truly sorry. I admit to all charges against me. I will not challenge the charges brought by the investigative agency, and I will humbly accept the court’s decision,” he said, per CNN. “I bow my head in apology to the women who were victimized by my actions.”

According to CBC, it is common for South Koreans to issue apologies during scandals, even as they maintain their innocence.

