K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han.

The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24.

The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a statement confirming the tragic news.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," the statement read, per Entertainment Tonight. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him."

The agency continued, "Lee Ji-han brightly smiled when greeting us all the time. He had pure and positive energy with great passion for acting. It is very hard to believe that we cannot see him anymore. Please send your warm goodbye to Lee Ji-han. He'll always be remembered."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Ji-han was one of the partygoers who were killed in the Halloween weekend tragedy. According to CNN, the country has begun a week-long period of mourning as officials attempt to figure out what caused the surge. Police told the outlet that at least 150 of the victims have been identified.

Ji-han rose to fame while competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition, Produce 101, where singers would vie to land a spot in a boy band. He then made his way into acting, starring in the 2019 comedy series, Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

Lee Jihan
Instagram

After news emerged of Ji-han's passing, several fans of the K-pop star expressed their condolences on Twitter, including one social media user who tweeted, "RIP to Lee Jihan from Produce 101, he is one of them idol who has died in the Itaewon Stampede, May your soul rest in peace and you are the most amazing and beautiful person, we love you so much."

Another added, "At first I didn't believe that Lee Jihan was one of the victims of the Itaewon tragedy, after not searching further, I still didn't believe it, until the agency finally informed me that the news was true, then it was really down, crying in the middle of the night. May you Rest in peace oppa."

