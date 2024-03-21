K-Pop’s Aespa Sets Concert Film Theatrical Release

All-female Korean-pop act Aespa will release its first concert film “aespa World Tour in Cinemas” from next month.



The film will have a limited run playing globally on April 24 and 27, it was announced by Trafalgar Releasing, one of the firms behind the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie.



The company did not disclose the local releasing partners but said that the film will play in premium formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX where available.



Aespa’s first world tour “aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK : HYPER LINE,” ran from Feb. to Sept., 2023, visiting 21 venues across four continents.



Launched in 2020 by Korea’s SM Entertainment, the group plays in a range from hip hop and EDM to ‘hyperpop.’ Known for futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography and captivating vocals, Aespa was the third K-Pop act to perform at Coachella, in 2022.



The new film captures Aespa’s concert at London’s O2 Arena, Aespa’s first-ever U.K. show, and performances of fan favourites including “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” “Spicy” and “Black Mamba.” The film also highlights individual performances by each member, complemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews.



“With over 2.8 billion YouTube views at NEXT LEVEL MV and much raved-about performances; the fierce foursome of KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER and NINGNING are rapidly cementing their status as killer performers on and off screen,” said Trafalgar.



Aespa member Ningning was recently announced as being one of the MCs at the first edition of KCON Hong Kong, later this month.



In February, it was revealed that the group will embark on a second world tour “Synk: Parallel Line” from late June this year.

