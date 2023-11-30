JWoww Says Snooki Getting Punched In The Face On 'Jersey Shore' Changed Reality TV Forever

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is still "in awe" that she is getting honored at the 2023 Variety Women of Reality TV dinner. The "Jersey Shore" star chatted with Access Hollywood senior digital producer Lauren Herbert on the red carpet and revealed what she thinks is the most powerful moment from the hit reality TV show. "I would say, which I wish she could be here right now, but it is her anniversary, Nicole, she's on the list as well. When she got punched in the face," she told Access. "As terrible as that is, I would say it changed television and history forever moving forward. I truly believe there was nothing like that before, you never saw a man do that to a woman, and for her to give permission, because that's what MTV wanted, to move forward and showcase that and to really show the ups and downs and just the incredible moments that you can captivate on television….I feel like that changed reality TV," she added. The 37-year-old also teased the upcoming season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" and revealed which castmates are on the naughty and nice list.

