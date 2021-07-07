Juvenile Transforms ‘Back That Thang Up’ Into Pro-Vaccine Anthem ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Screen-Shot-2021-07-07-at-8.04.25-AM - Credit: BLK/YouTube

Juvenile has reworked his 1999 classic “Back That Thang Up” as “Vax That Thang Up” as part of a new campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The pro-vaccine reboot finds Juvenile linking up with fellow Cash Money great Mannie Fresh, who also appeared on the original track, as well as another New Orleans legend, No Limit’s Mia X. The song marks the first time Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project.

“Vax That Thang Up” is as delightful and ridiculous as one would hope, with Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X expounding on the importance of getting vaccinated if one wants to enjoy life’s most refined pleasures. “Girl you look good once you vax that thang up,” goes the hook, “You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up.”

In a statement, Juvenile said of the song: “I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family, We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

