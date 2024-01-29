Justin Tucker Addresses Pre-Game NFL Drama With Travis Kelce

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is addressing the pre-game tiff he seemingly had with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, January 28, ahead of the AFC Championship game, a video made its rounds on social media, showing Justin Tucker, the kicker for the Ravens, stretching and warming up alongside many of the Kansas City Chiefs players.

In the video, fans can see Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, throwing the ball around to loosen up, which is when Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, walked over to where the QB was practicing and was seen kicking Tucker’s football and tossing his helmet out of the way.

“Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet,” James Palmer, an NFL Network analyst, wrote alongside a video of the incident.

Justin Tucker Speaks Out Amid Travis Kelce Drama During Pre-Game

It seems as though Justin Tucker is not thinking much of the drama, as he downplayed the entire incident following the Ravens' loss on Sunday.

When speaking to reporters, the Baltimore Ravens kicker claimed that he "saw Patrick [Mahomes] there trying to warm up and get some dropbacks."

"[Patrick] asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. I happily got up, and I moved my helmet out of the way -- at least I thought it was enough out of the way. And then Travis comes over, and he just kicks my stuff, and he throws my helmet," Tucker continued.

"I just thought it was all just some gamesmanship, all in good fun, but they seemed to be taking it a little more seriously," he stated.

The NFL player wants to move on following the whole drama situation, telling reporters, "That's just what I've done for 12 years, and it's not like I'm out there trying to be problematic. I'm just trying to get ready for the football game just like they are."

See The Pre-Game NFL Drama Between Justin Tucker and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

The video shows Justin Tucker warming up on the field right next to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As Tucker was stretching, Kelce came into the frame and tossed his helmet and football. Later on in the video, Mahomes and Tucker are seen talking to one another, though it is unclear if there was any hostility during this interaction.

Tucker is then seen setting up his football stand, to which Mahomes then picks it up and tosses it further away. The Kansas City Chiefs players seemingly fired back at the Ravens as they won the game, advancing them to the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 11.

Travis Kelce nor Patrick Mahomes have yet to comment on the pre-game drama between him and Justin Tucker.