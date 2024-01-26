Justin Timberlake Vows Vengeance For Sarah Sherman For Oscar Snub In SNL Promo
The Thursday night promo for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live took a dark turn.
In the third segment of the promo standups, host Dakota Johnson and musical guest Justin Timberlake heard SNL cast member Sarah Sherman lament her “Oscar snub,” a topic on the radar thanks to the nominations missing Greta Gerwig for Best Director and Margot Robbie for Best Actress.
Timberlake wonders: “Wait, what movie were you in?”
“No, not that kind of Oscar snub,” Sherman sats. “I asked Oscar the Grouch out, and he said, ‘Sorry, honey: I live in the trash, I don’t date it.’”
“You know what?” Timberlake responds angrily. “Just tell me how to get to Sesame Street and I will beat his a–!”
Watch the video above.
