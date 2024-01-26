Justin Timberlake tour: What to know about his fan club TN Kids, other presale events
Justin Timberlake fans are getting ready to rock their bodies for the singer's upcoming tour.
Timberlake announced his first tour in five years Thursday night on "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It will be called the "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."
Premium members of Justin Timberlake's fan club, called Tennessee Kids or TN Kids, can enjoy his upcoming tour with exclusive fan deals. Members of the fan club pay a yearly fee to enjoy these perks.
Concert tickets will be made available to premium fan club members through Ticketmaster and they will have access to these tickets before the general public starting Monday Jan. 29. They will receive presale codes assigned to them and can locate them through their accounts under the “Promo Codes" section.
According to the fan club website, the team has worked to gain access to exclusive seats for its members. However, not all members will be seated in the first few rows from the stage. The club says their goal is to make sure all premium members have "a good view."
Although the fan club does not offer exclusive meet and greet options, the club does offer VIP packages that give members, "a variety of enhanced experiences," according to the website.
In addition to pre-sale tickets, TN Kids premium members get access to new music, webcasts, contests, the newsletter, and other exclusive offerings.
Can I still become a member of Justin Timberlake's fan club?
It appears that Justin Timberlake's fan club website, the TN Kids, is only allowing users with existing credentials to log in with no option for new members to sign up.
USA TODAY has reached out to TN Kids for more information on if new sign-ups will be available before the fan club presale starts on Monday but have not heard back yet.
How can I get early access to tickets without being in the fan club?
If you aren't already a member of the fan club, you still get early access to tickets for the tour.
Citi card members have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. local time.
Verizon will offer customers pre-sale access for select shows beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10am local time to Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5pm local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.
General public sale begins Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. local time on justintimberlake.com.
'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' Concert Dates
Dates
Location
Place
April 29
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
May 2
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
May 6
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose
May 10
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
May 14
San Diego, CA
Pechanga Arena
May 17
Inglewood, CA
Kia Forum
May 21
Phoenix, AZ
Footprint Center
May 29
San Antonio, TX
Frost bank Center
May 31
Austin, TX
Moody Center ATX
June 4
Fort Worth, TX
Dickies Arena
June 6
Tulsa, OK
BOX center
June 10
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
June 12
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
June 14
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
June 15
Miami, FL
Kaseya Center
June 21
Chicago, IL
United Center
June 25
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
June 29
Boston, MA
TD center
July 3
Baltimore, MD
CFG Bank Arena
July 4
Hershey, PA
Hershey Park Stadium
July 7
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Field House
July 9
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena
Justin Timberlake's free concert in New York
In addition to the tour, Justin Timberlake is continuing to bring "Sexy Back" with a free one-night-only concert in New York City next week at Irving Plaza in Manhattan.
The singer announced he will host the concert on his 43rd birthday next Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Fans can get tickets through Ticketmaster by logging in to their account, requesting up to two tickets and entering their billing information by Friday, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
The tickets are free, but a credit card is required to validate the request.
According to Ticketmaster, concert goers will see a temporary $1 authorization on their credit card accounts that will be refunded once the card is verified as active.
Ticketmaster will then email those whose cards have been verified by the evening Jan. 30. The tickets will automatically show up in all Ticketmaster accounts the morning of the concert.
