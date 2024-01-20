Justin Timberlake Teases Music From His Next Album In Live Show, Social Clips

Justin Timberlake is a big tease.

The singer appeared at a show billed as “One Night Only” in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee Friday night. The occasion was to showcase his new song, Selfish, and his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The Selfish song marks his first new music as a solo artist in six years. Timberlake shared a short clip of the ballad in a video, which included snippets from rehearsals of his intimate gig at The Orpheum in Memphis.

Another clip showed Timberlake holding a hat that read, “What’s better than having everything that you dreamed of?”

Timberlake previously shared a video teaser earlier on Friday for his forthcoming album, with Benicio Del Toro narrating.

In another post shared on Friday, Timberlake confirmed that he will be appearing on Saturday Night Live Jan. 27, with Dakota Johnson hosting.

