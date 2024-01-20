Justin Timberlake Teases Music From His Next Album In Live Show, Social Clips
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Justin Timberlake is a big tease.
The singer appeared at a show billed as “One Night Only” in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee Friday night. The occasion was to showcase his new song, Selfish, and his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.
More from Deadline
Dakota Johnson To Host 'SNL' With Justin Timberlake As Musical Guest
Justin Timberlake Plans Free Concert In Memphis, New Music Anticipated Soon
Wes Anderson Sets Bill Murray, Michael Cera & Benicio Del Toro For Next Feature
The Selfish song marks his first new music as a solo artist in six years. Timberlake shared a short clip of the ballad in a video, which included snippets from rehearsals of his intimate gig at The Orpheum in Memphis.
Another clip showed Timberlake holding a hat that read, “What’s better than having everything that you dreamed of?”
Timberlake previously shared a video teaser earlier on Friday for his forthcoming album, with Benicio Del Toro narrating.
In another post shared on Friday, Timberlake confirmed that he will be appearing on Saturday Night Live Jan. 27, with Dakota Johnson hosting.
Best of Deadline
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.