Justin Timberlake slammed for wearing Time's Up pin over Woody Allen role

No doubt Justin Timberlake thought he was doing the right thing by wearing a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes this year.

He posted a snap with his wife Jessica Biel prior to the ceremony, his tuxedo lapel emblazoned with the badge.





Many stars wore the badge in solidarity over the Hollywood sex scandal, signalling that sexual assault and harassment will not stand.

But it wasn’t long before Timberlake was being pulled up on it.

The reason? His recent starring role in Woody Allen’s movie Wonder Wheel.

Allen has long been accused of the sexual abuse of his daughter Dylan Farrow, as well as other allegations of sexual impropriety, claims he has always denied.

Naturally, Twitter’s judgement was swift and decisive.

you’re literally in the new woody allen movie https://t.co/5jAElrqeFz — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) January 7, 2018





You starred in Woody Allen’s last movie. Opportunist. https://t.co/CZ9hT3CGL2 — Shehryar (@Shehryarbajwa) January 8, 2018





You say #TimesUp but you work with Woody Allen…ok… — Fee (@NeinNeinOKFine) January 7, 2018





Dude you are in the new Woody Allen film. Shut it. — Camilla (@Camilla_33) January 7, 2018





You starred in Woody Allen's new movie. You built a career on malicious misogyny towards Britney Spears. You left Janet Jackson out to dry. This is pure performative fraud. — Amoreena (@lilblondeduck) January 7, 2018





It wasn’t just Timberlake being called out, however.

so no one is going to ask justin timberlake

kate winslet

timothee chalamet

armie hammer

blake lively

emma stone about supporting #TimesUp while openly working with/admiring woody allen and roman polanski??? — kendall little (@kendall_l) January 8, 2018





Sam Rockwell, who appeared in Allen’s 1998 movie Celebrity, and spoke out against the ‘bullying’ in Hollywood last night, also caught some flack.

What's the year we start giving people a pass for working with Woody Allen? Sam Rockwell worked with him in '98. All the original allegations happened in the early 90s, when he also married soon-yi (ew), Dylan confirmed in 2014. — Hartz (@nikkibuboo) January 8, 2018





Farrow herself weighed in, retweeting this comment from another Twitter user.

umm what's the joke? "look honey, I just made millions from a woody allen movie & I'm wearing an anti sexual harassment pin" ? #timesup https://t.co/ecMgGbcrtM — Binnaz Saktanber (@loonybinsblog) January 8, 2018





She also added:

It’s #GoldenGlobes Sunday. Four years ago, at the Globes in 2014, Woody Allen was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Four years ago I decided enough was enough and wrote an open letter detailing the abuse I sustained at the hands of Woody Allen. /1 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018





I thought it would make a difference. I thought things would change. I learned quickly (and painfully) that my optimism was misplaced. His time wasn’t up. /2 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 7, 2018





Timberlake is yet to address the criticism.

