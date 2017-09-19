Justin Timberlake Shares Super Bromantic Birthday Message to Jimmy Fallon -- See the Pic!

Nothing like buddies, beer and barbecue to ring in your 43rd birthday!

Bros don't forget birthdays.

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to wish his buddy Jimmy Fallon a happy 43rd birthday on Tuesday, by reminiscing with a BBQ pic of the pair's "bro hangout," where they sipped on domestic beer while chilling by the grill and cooking up some burgers and hot dogs.

"Happy Birthday, @jimmyfallon ‼️ Remember that time when we were just two bros hanging out, drinking beer, grilling hamburgers and hot dogs and talking about life and who had the better hairline and who was always the first to crack up in our sketches," Timberlake captioned the pic. "OOOH, and who would probably cry the most at the animated movies our kids watched and who was the nicer one of us two and crazy stuff like why do you park on a driveway and drive on a parkway?! Yeah... I remember that too!"

"Just two bros," the 40-year-old singer added. "Hanging out. Doing bro stuff."

Have a happy birthday, Jimmy! And a good bro-day as will.

Meanwhile, Timberlake's true BFF, Jessica Biel, took time last month to talk to ET about the couple's adorable son, Silas!

