Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6XYb_v5c5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justintimberlake's profile picture justintimberlake Verified 10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back! 1h

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel.

In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.

"10 years ain't enough!" he wrote in the caption. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

The post included a recent snapshot of the couple getting glammed up for a red-carpet date night attending the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala earlier this month.

One clip features the pair adorably recreating the iconic pasta kissing scene from the 1955 animated classic Lady and the Tramp while sitting in a restaurant. Another photo shows the duo posing next to each other while picking grapes at a vineyard.

Timberlake, 41, also included a photo of the pair from their appearance at Paris Fashion Week this year serving a bold look for the Dior Homme show.

Echoing the same sentiment, Biel, 40, reposted the singer's post via her Instagram Story, tagging him, while writing "10 Years ❤️" in the caption.

The Candy star then shared a series of photos to her own Instagram page, including one of her wearing a white gown covered by a robe — which she revealed was taken before a recent wedding vow renewal ceremony.

Justin Timberlake Says '10 Years Ain't Enough' on Wedding Anniversary with Jessica Biel

"From our wedding vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down (and in @giambattistavalliparis again!) 🤍" she wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram Story.

Biel's IG grid post featured images of the pair posing in several picturesque outdoor locations and hanging at home in matching hoodies as well as the pre-vow-renewal shot.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," she captioned the post.

The couple who share two sons — Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2 — tied the knot in Fasano, Italy in 2012.

In June, Biel celebrated Timberlake on Father's Day, sharing a rare candid family photo with their two boys. "To the world, you are a dad," she wrote in the caption at the time.

"But to your family, you are the world," Biel added. "I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s—. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

In May, the actress shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Timberlake.

"Well, I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," Biel told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."

"It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touchpoint moments make all the hard times palatable," she added.