Justin Timberlake posts sweet birthday message for 'dream of a partner' Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's husband Justin Timberlake sent the star lots of well wishes for her birthday. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Justin Timberlake is showing his wife, actress Jessica Biel, some major social media birthday love.

On March 3, the Candy star turned 41. To celebrate, her Grammy Award-winning husband posted an Instagram carousel of photos with and of his wife, calling her a “dream of a partner.”

Timberlake wrote, "Let me tell y’all about this human… She is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE [wine emoji]!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz”

Timberlake and Biel have been married for 10 years. The couple share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2.

The Social Network star's followers sent birthday love Biel's way. Tom Brady commented “awww” followed by a heart emoji.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote “ahhh happy birthday @jessicabiel” on the post.

Other stars who commented on the post included Alison Brie, Luis Fonsi, Erin Andrews, Kate Bosworth and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.

Biel’s 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell also shared some sweet words for the star on her big day. “Happy birthday to my soul sister!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram video montage. The montage included adorable behind-the-scenes photos from their 7th Heaven days as well as some cute candids on and off the red carpet.

“@jessicabiel you have been my guiding light ever since I met you," Mitchell continued. "You have always given me a place in you heart, you pick me up, you hold me close, and you are always there! I promise to stand by your side through this life as you have for me! You truly are the best and I wish only the best in life! I can’t wait to grow old together and all the adventures our families will share! I love you beyond! Happy birthday you angel! Our whole family is sending you sooo much [heart emoji].”

Story continues

If Biel sounds like she does it all, that's because she does. But that doesn't mean she has figured out how to balance work, life and play.

During a 2022 interview for The Drew Barrymore Show, Biel revealed that she has not mastered balance in all aspects of her life and shared how she found peace in being present in the moment.

"I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet. I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions," she said.

Thankfully Biel has been on the receiving end of some sage advice that has allowed her to release the desire to do and be everything all at once.

"One of the best pieces of parenting advice I ever got was, 'You cannot do both at the same time,'" said Biel. "When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor. Don't answer the phone. Don't look at a work thing. Don't text somebody. Don't do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor. That's what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling."