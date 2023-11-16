Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are All Smiles At First Red Carpet After Britney Spears Memoir

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel still can't stop the feeling! The couple looked more in love than ever at the premiere of the superstar's new film "Trolls Band Together" in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. Justin and Jessica laughed and smiled together on the purple carpet while holding hands and sharing loving glances at one another. The A-listers also color coordinated with matching all black ensembles. Justin, who is the voice of Branch in the "Trolls" franchise, also posed for pics with his former NSYNC bandmates, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick! The '90s boy band reunion comes as they have a new song in the film called "Better Place" and they each voice a character. The event is one of the first times the Grammy winner has stepped out with Jessica since the release of his ex Britney Spears' bombshell memoir "The Woman In Me," in which she shares intimate details of their three-year relationship from the early 2000s.

