Justin Timberlake Confirms He and Wife Jessica Biel Welcomed Second Child Named Phineas

Watch: Justin Timberlake confirms he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed baby number 2!

Justin Timberlake finally opened up about being a father of two!

The singer and actor, 39, confirmed he and wife Jessica Biel welcomed a second child, son Phineas during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Monday.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping," Timberlake joked. "But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

The couple, who wed in 2012, welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

DeGeneres was among the few "outside of the immediate family" who knew about Biel's pregnancy. "I think we were FaceTiming and you said, 'Hey, you want to know a secret?' and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, 'I'm having another baby!' "

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

When asked how parenting two kids compares to one child, Timberlake joked, "We don't see each other anymore," adding, "It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited."

And how is 5-year-old Silas getting used to being a big brother? "Right now he's very much liking it," the Palmer star said. "Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens."

Story continues

In addition to being an older sibling, Silas is also getting really into video games. "He is, he is," Timberlake said when asked if his eldest child was musical like his famous father. "But he's into Legos and tennis. We got him a Nintendo Switch. It's just like, child crack," he joked.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Says Justin Timberlake's Christmas Gift Will Be a 'Binky for the New Baby': 'So Cute'

In addition, Silas is enjoying golf like his dad. "He likes golf, but I'm not pressing it," Timberlake shared. "I want him to like it if he likes it. He's fast and active so he's very good at tennis."

Back in April 2018, Biel spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared her hopes for expanding their family. "Kids are amazing. They are really hard, but they are really amazing," she said. "I think it would be amazing to have a bigger family. I don't know if that is in the cards for us, we will see."