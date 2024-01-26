Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears In ‘Selfish’ Chart Battle; Timberlake To Hit The Road

Just as a reinvigorated Justin Timberlake has a new album and world tour in his sites, a blast from his past is complicating things at least a little bit.

Yesterday, Timberlake released the first single and video, “Selfish,” from his upcoming Everything I Thought It Was album coming March 15. Last night Timberlake revealed his tour plans to support the new music, unveiling details of tour markets and dates on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

See the itinerary below.

But the drop yesterday of Timberlake’s new “Selfish” single, got fans of Timberland nemesis Britney Spears thinking: Didn’t the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer have an identically titled song in her own catalogue – why yes, she did, back in 2011 – so Spears fans set about casting their votes in a season when voting never seems to go away.

The end result: Never underestimate the devotion of Britney’s fans. Spears’ 13-year-old song entered the the Top 40 of the U.S. iTunes chart today.

One online Britney fan site that took part in getting the old song onto the charts needle Timberlake said the prank “started as a joke.” Soon enough other Brit fans had joined the cause and the old song was building steam. “I still can’t believe that it became so big,” the original site told EW, “and we see the results we see now. We are all so happy to see her song making a come back after all these years!”

Spears fans rallied to make it happen after Timberlake announced his new single, off his first album in five years, “Everything I Thought It Was,” coming out March 15.

In any case, Timberlake, who had a highly publicized and badly-ended romance with Spears way back when, might night have time to ponder the record chart battle, karma or anything else, as he prepares for an upcoming world tour.

Here is the itinerary for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, announced on Fallon last night. For additional tour information and ticket information go here.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

4/29/24

VANCOUVER, CANADA

ROGERS ARENA

5/2/24

SEATTLE, WA

CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

5/6/24

SAN JOSE, CA

SAP CENTER AT SAN JOSE

5/10/24

LAS VEGAS, NV

T-MOBILE ARENA

5/14/24

SAN DIEGO, CA

PECHANGA ARENA

5/17/24

LOS ANGELES, CA

KIA FORUM

5/21/24

PHOENIX, AZ

FOOTPRINT CENTER

5/29/24

SAN ANTONIO, TX

FROST BANK CENTER

5/31/24

AUSTIN, TX

MOODY CENTER ATX

6/4/24

FT WORTH, TX

DICKIES ARENA

6/6/24

TULSA, OK

BOK CENTER

6/10/24

ATLANTA, GA

STATE FARM ARENA

6/12/24

RALEIGH, NC

PNC ARENA

6/14/24

TAMPA, FL

AMALIE ARENA

6/15/24

MIAMI, FL

KASEYA CENTER

6/21/24

CHICAGO, IL

UNITED CENTER

6/25/24

NYC, NY

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

6/29/24

BOSTON, MA

TD GARDEN

7/3/24

BALTIMORE, MD

CFG BANK ARENA

7/4/24

HERSHEY, PA

HERSHEYPARK STADIUM

7/7/24

CLEVELAND, OH

ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

7/9/24

LEXINGTON, KY

RUPP ARENA



