Jessica Biel pays tribute to Justin Timberlake on his 40th birthday: 'I honor you today, baby'

It’s a big day for Justin Timberlake: The former boy bander is now 40 years old.

According to photos shared on Instagram by wife Jessica Biel, the singer and actor — whose latest film, Palmer, was just released — found a way to stay young at heart despite hitting this major milestone. Timberlake celebrated his Jan. 31 birthday with a stack of pancakes laden with fresh fruit and a small gold paper crown atop his backwards baseball cap.

Biel, who married the former ‘NSYNC member in 2012, also shared a few snapshots from their long relationship. The couple are seen enjoying hot dogs, golfing and a smooch, though their two sons, 5-year-old Silas and baby Phineas, were kept out of view.

“There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for and have more history with,” Biel wrote in tribute to her husband. “I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love.”

Timberlake also received some birthday TLC from another special someone: frequent comedy partner Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host shared a clip of an old Saturday Night Live sketch in which he and Timberlake imitated the Bee Gees.

