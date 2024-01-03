Justin Long Hints At Starting A Family With Wife Kate Bosworth

Entertainment TechCrunch

Now at Epic Games overseeing the Fortnite ecosystem, Persson previously spent 12 years at Mojang building Minecraft into the stratospheric success it is today. Persson hopped over to Epic in 2022 to work on the Fortnite maker’s roadmap, shepherding Lego Fortnite from a press release last year into a polished, ambitious standalone experience designed to draw new audiences to Fortnite’s free-to-play world. Knowing Fortnite's penchant for maximalism and a steady drip feed of fresh content, the trio of games is only just getting started — but here's a glimpse of where they're going.