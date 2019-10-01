Justin Bieber's Ex Caitlin Beadles Attends His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s sunset South Carolina wedding boasted an impressive guest list that included the singer’s first-ever girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles.

Beadles, 25, documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, which show her raving over “gluten-free” cornbread at what appears to be the couple’s rehearsal dinner.

Beadles, who is the founder of Caitlin’s Vine of Bravery Dog Rescue, also shared a shot of herself and her brother Christian Beadles from the celebration.

For the special occasion, Beadles wore a soft pink lace dress and nude sandal heels while her brother opted for a navy blue blazer paired with tan trousers and sneakers.

Bieber, 25, and Beadles dated for one year, according to E! News, after meeting in 2008. The pair have remained friends ever since as Bieber even spent Thanksgiving with Beadles and her family in 2017.

Caitlin Beadles | Caitlin Beadles/Instagram More

Bieber and Baldwin, 22, officially tied the knot — for the second time — Monday evening at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, PEOPLE confirmed.

The couple, who first got married in a New York City courthouse last year, said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Just before the wedding, planned by Mindy Weiss, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Christian and Caitlin Beadles | Caitlin Beadles/Instagram More

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

Just before walking down the aisle, Bieber shared a photo of a new Audemars Piguet watch he’d apparently splurged on. “Got myself a lil wedding gift,” he captioned the image, allowing fans a peek at his tux sleeve as well.

For the rehearsal dinner, guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats.

“They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” an insider said, adding that later in the evening, several friends joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.