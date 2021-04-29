Justin Bieber Summer Tour Will Be Postponed Until 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Willman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Justin Bieber tour that was scheduled to begin June 2 and run through the summer has been pushed back into 2022, with an official announcement likely to come soon, sources tell Variety.

Postponement of at least some of the dates, if not the entire tour, has seemed like a fait accompli for months. It’s booked into indoor arenas, where COVID restrictions may remain more stringent than for outdoor shows in many locales for some time to come. The tour was set to open in San Diego and have some of its other initial dates in California, where it’s by no means certain that all counties will have moved into a tier allowing 100% capacity at indoor shows by the beginning of June.

More from Variety

The delay in announcing the postponement may be due to challenges in rescheduling the dates; a plethora of COVID-postponed tours have meant that most major venues are almost fully booked well into 2022.

The singer’s label reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tickets for all shows remained on sale as of Thursday afternoon.

Bieber’s tour was already postponed once. It was originally scheduled for last year, but in July of 2020, Bieber announced that it was being pushed back to May, June, July and August of 2021 — saying, “”Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe” — with what turned out to be an overoptimistic view of when the U.S. would be in a fully post-pandemic mode. This year’s initially announced May start had already been pushed in favor of a June 2 opening.

The tour originally included stadiums as well as arenas; the shift to a planned 2021 tour included reconfiguring the plan by dropping the stadiums and losing a few arena dates while adding 19 others. Opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith dropped out as the tour shifted from ’20 to ’21.

However, when the tour does happen, Bieber will have several more hits under his belt: His recent album, “Justice,” is a solid success, debuting at No. 1 on the album chart and remaining in the top five during its six weeks of release thus far.

The album has also generated a big hit single for Bieber. He released two moderately successful singles in advance of “Justice,” the plaintive “Anyone” and “Hold On,” but the one that the singer released concurrently with the album, the more party-friendly “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon), has proven to be the biggest of them, debuting at No. 1 and remaining among the top five songs throughout the last six weeks.

Bieber has been quiet about the tour status on his social media and elsewhere, although he has taken to his account in recent days to show off his new dreadlocks hair style, which fans have had quite a lot to say about.

Additional reporting by Jem Aswad.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • BAFTA Suspends Actor Noel Clarke Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

    UPDATE: BAFTA has suspended the membership of actor Noel Clarke, along with his recent Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, following numerous sexual harassment and bullying allegations made in a Guardian investigation published Thursday. Meanwhile, All3Media, the super-indie backers of Clarke’s production company Unstoppable Film and Television, has told Variety it is conducting its own […]

  • Joe Rogan Tries to Clarify Controversial Comments About COVID Vaccines

    Joe Rogan attempted to clear the air over his controversial statements suggesting that young people should not get vaccinated for COVID-19. In Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify, the hugely popular podcaster maintained that he is not an anti-vaxxer — and he admitted that it “makes sense” for even young, healthy people […]

  • Nicolas Pepe away goal gives 10-man Arsenal hope in narrow defeat to Villarreal

    The Spanish side had raced into a 2-0 lead in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

  • This genius Roku soundbar also streams 4K — and it's on sale: 'Sent from heaven'

    'I feel like movie theaters have opened back up...in my living room,' says a fan.

  • Tofino Resort + Marina gives back to community through annual fishing tournaments: Race for the Blue and Fish for the Future

    Over 6,000 cans of wild Pacific Albacore Tuna have been donated to local food banks and schools around Vancouver Island and more than $100,000 has been raised to safeguard wild salmon in Clayoquot Sound Tofino, BC - credit Tofino Resort + Marina & Jeremy Koreski Cans of Pacific Albacore Tuna ready for distribution - credit Tofino Resort + Marina Tofino, BC, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tofino Resort + Marina is proud to announce the distribution of over 6,000 cans of local, individually caught Pacific Albacore Tuna to food banks and communities-in-need across Vancouver Island, in partnership with St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust and the Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild. “As one of Canada’s last original canneries and seafood processors, we’re happy to have contributed to this donation,” said Steve Hughes, president of St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the West Coast experience and provide high quality local seafood to those in need.” The initiative comes as a result of Tofino Resort + Marina's Race for the Blue, Western Canada’s annual Pacific Albacore Tuna tournament focusing on an exciting and sustainable fishery in BC’s rarely visited offshore paradise. For the first time last year, participants had the opportunity to donate their tuna caught on the Thursday of the weeklong tournament to this initiative - now known as Thankful Thursday. As a result, more than 5,000 lbs of hand-packed tuna has been canned and distributed where it is most needed in the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere region: local food banks, school meal programs, seniors and elders, emergency food programs and communities with reduced food access. Identifying places of need and coordinating distribution is far easier said than done in a region with multiple communities that are highly isolated, only accessible by gravel forestry roads or by boat. Tofino Resort + Marina teamed up with the region’s community foundation, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, to ensure the cans were received by those in need. With connections in all regional communities and a close working relationship with local food distributor Tofino-Ucluelet Culinary Guild, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust was the perfect partner. “The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is committed to conservation and sustainable development,” says Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Executive Director, Rebecca Hurwitz. “Tofino Resort + Marina has proven to be a dedicated partner by using their strengths to support the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Region.” The tuna distribution is not Tofino Resort + Marina’s only collaboration with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust. In 2019, the resort took Fish for the Future - its annual catch-and-release, family-focused fishing event - and turned it into the Fish for the Future Fund, a donor-advised endowment fund at Clayoquot Biosphere Trust aimed at safeguarding wild salmon in Clayoquot Sound. 100% of all tournament revenue, dollar for dollar, now supports wild salmon protection and research projects. In partnership with the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, Tofino Resort + Marina continues to raise revenue alongside guests who contribute 1% of all resort and restaurant purchases to the endowment fund which is distributed to keystone projects like Tofino Salmon Enhancement Society and Clayoquot Salmon Roundtable. To date, after establishing the fund and the charitable network it supports, the resort has raised over $100,000. “At Tofino Resort + Marina we are inspired by adventure, and that adventure couldn’t exist without the protection and respect of our unique environment,” says Tofino Resort + Marina President and Partner Willie Mitchell. “We are passionate with a purpose - as we learn and grow as a business our impact on the community remains top of mind. Incorporating meaningful ways to give back into our signature events like Race for the Blue and Fish for the Future is a no brainer.” Fish for the Future returns September 3-5, 2021, followed by Race for the Blue September 10-18, 2021. More information will be announced in the coming months - follow along at @tofinomarina and @racefortheblue for the latest updates. For more information on Tofino Resort + Marina’s involvement in the community and to learn how you can support visit: tofinoresortandmarina.com/community. About Tofino Resort + MarinaAdventure seekers coming to battle the waves, foodies drawn to the unique tastes of Tofino’s incredible culinary scene and ocean lovers looking for a hip home base - Tofino Resort + Marina is the perfect place to experience the spirit of the wild, west coast. Inspired by adventure, Tofino Resort + Marina is the only full-service resort situated on the inlet, and is just a short stroll from Tofino’s artisan boutiques, surf shops and Pacific flavours of this ruggedly refined ocean-side community. Experience the on-site Marine Adventure Centre, offering ocean excursions that take travellers beyond the end of the road. Indulge at signature restaurant 1909 Kitchen showcasing ingredients sourced and foraged from Tofino’s ocean, shoreline and forests, and enjoy West Coast rustic design and enticing food and drinks at The Hatch Waterfront Pub. Home to Tofino’s largest private marina with 58 slips and space to moor vessels of up to 130 feet, plus Tofino’s only waterfront fitness centre, Tuff Fit. About the Clayoquot Biosphere TrustThe Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is a registered charity based on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada. Established in 2000, the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust is the only organization in Canada that is both a community foundation and a UNESCO biosphere reserve. We pair this spirit of community with the power of a global presence to bring more people together for a shared understanding. We are one of 1,800 community foundations worldwide implementing United Nations’ goals to reduce poverty, end hunger, ensure quality education and protect the environment. The Clayoquot Biosphere Trust also oversees the Clayoquot Sound Biosphere Region, one of Canada’s 18 UNESCO biosphere reserves, and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our team works to strengthen the development of all citizens, communities and the ecosystems on which we all depend, for a future we can all be proud of. About St. Jean’s Cannery and Smokehouse Ltd. St. Jean's Cannery and Smokehouse Ltd. is a majority first nation-owned seafood processor providing custom services and products to sport fishers and consumers. Established in 1961 in Nanaimo, BC, it is now one of the last dedicated seafood canneries in Western Canada. Find Raincoast Trading seafood and Healthy Shores Pet Food in retail locations. St. Jean's products are available for delivery on their website. Attachments Tofino_credit Tofino Resort + Marina & Jeremy Koreski Cans_credit Tofino Resort + Marina CONTACT: Annabel Hawksworth Hawksworth Communications | Tofino Resort + Marina 604.609.6678 annabel@hawksworth.ca

  • Jessica Simpson on throwing out her scale: It 'had to go'

    The singer and fashion mogul says trashing her scale helped shed some pain from a lifetime of body image struggles.

  • Michael B. Jordan and the 'Without Remorse' cast on diversifying the Tom Clancy universe: 'Actors of color have so long been erased'

    The 'Black Panther' star explains why he intends to keep diversifying Hollywood blockbusters, even if he's not going to be playing a Black Superman.

  • Report: Detroit Lions tried to trade up for LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase at No. 4

    According to the popular Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, fair price for the Detroit Lions to move up to No. 4 would be third- and fourth-round picks.

  • Sledgehammer attack damages Guadalupe mural at LA church

    A man used a sledgehammer last week to smash the face of a Virgin of Guadalupe mural painted on tiles at a church in Los Angeles. The man was recorded on security camera video during the predawn attack at St. Elisabeth Catholic Church in the Van Nuys neighborhood on April 21. The Rev. Vito Di Marzio, the church's pastor, led parishioners and school children “in prayer for peace, unity and order in our parish community area as well as for the person who perpetrated this sacrilegious act on our Blessed Mother,” the website said.

  • Did the Lions try to trade up to No. 4 for Ja’Marr Chase?

    A report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests the Detroit Lions made an attempt to trade up or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

  • 'Among Us' heads to PS4 and PS5 later this year

    The platform-exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin is suspiciously adorable.

  • Justin Bieber dreadlocks backlash is latest in string of cultural appropriation accusations

    The 27-year-old singer, who has portrayed himself as older and wiser in recent years amid his sobriety and marriage, debuted dreadlocks this week.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris to be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds — see the sculpt in progress

    The wax version of Harris will wear a replica of the purple dress and coat she wore on Inauguration Day.