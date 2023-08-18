The post Justin Bieber Splits from Manager Scooter Braun: Report appeared first on Consequence.

Justin Bieber seems to be moving towards ending his working relationship with longtime manager, Scooter Braun. Or at least that’s what a new report from Puck News claims, citing multiple sources who’ve confirmed that Bieber and Braun “haven’t spoken in months.”

Braun has been Bieber’s manager since the very beginning of the singer’s career. The current contract between the two still has some time before it’s finished up, and though neither man has confirmed any kind of split, it appears that the wheels are already in motion for their relationship to finally come to an end upon the contract’s conclusion. Lawyers are reportedly involved, and Bieber is “poking around for a new agency or manager.”

The exact reason for the split isn’t public, but the move appears to be a part of an overall overhaul of things that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have undertaken recently. Since canceling his world tour a year ago, Bieber has: fired his agency, CAA; replaced his longtime lawyer with a few new ones; struck up a new partnership with Lou Taylor, one of the managers of Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship; and even sold his music rights to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital earlier this year for $200 million, which will reportedly go towards “[paying] off mounting debts.”

In 2021, Braun sold his Ithaca Holdings to South Korean giant Hybe, and is currently serving as the CEO of Hybe America. This deal brought Bieber along with him, and was estimated to close for somewhere around $1 billion.

Braun — who built a large portion of his career around representing Bieber — has also been in headlines in recent years for his role as the antagonist in Taylor Swift’s effort to own her own music. His purchase of Swift’s masters from Big Machine in 2019 is what spurred Swift’s celebrated Taylor’s Version series.

As for Bieber, he’s been lying relatively low this year. In fact, his latest album, Justice, was released two years ago in 2021. In 2022, he canceled his world tour after revealing that he had been suffering from a bout of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Recently, he’s been posting online, mostly focusing on his wifey Hailey.

