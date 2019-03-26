Justin Bieber Slams Troll Who Claimed He Married Hailey Baldwin for Selena Gomez Revenge

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship was the classic high school sweetheart tale. Their fans watched as they grew up alongside one another and grabbed headlines for the on-again, off-again nature of their romance. Needless to say, legions of pop culture obsessives felt saddened when their romantic saga officially came to an end after Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.

Well, it turns out that people still feel like Selena and Justin's relationship is worth talking about, which prompted Bieber to shut down an internet troll who alleged that the "Sorry" singer only married his wife to get back at his ex.

Bieber shared a photo of Hailey on Instagram Monday when @jaileyisajoke, an account dedicated to hating on their relationship, took to the comments section to echo their disdain for Jailey. "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she’s racist @wflig," the person devoid of genuine human connection wrote.

Instead of brushing off the comment as a petty, pathetic remark, Biebs decided to put the Gomez/Baldwin comparisons to rest in a lengthy response.

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/GQmH4fUtkm — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) March 26, 2019

"Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really," Justin wrote in response to the comment. "I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

The singer explained that his remarks are intended not just for the commenter, but for all the people who send Hailey mean-spirited messages with reference to Selena. "I've seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don't like to even give it my energy but this is a reply to all the immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him' YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAts good for me!!" Bieber then reposted screenshots of his comments on his Instagram Stories, imploring his fans to "stop sending Hailey and I these messages," adding that "if you love me screenshot this and repost everywhere."

Justin's defense of his wife comes a day after he told his fans that he intends on taking a break from music to focus on "deep rooted issues" that he's been grappling with. The singer, who has been a headliner in the industry since adolescence, indicated that this announcement is by no means a signal that he's retiring, just simply taking a step back.

