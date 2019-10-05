Justin Bieber slams PETA after they criticize him over exotic cats, but he's been called out before

Justin Bieber is again in trouble with animal welfare advocates.

PETA criticized the singer for spending a reported $35,000 last month on a pair of young Savannah cats, which he named Sushi and Tuna, ahead of his second wedding with Hailey Baldwin. He reportedly bought the part-wild kittens from an Illinois breeder, Select Exotic, which describes them as “a Serval/domestic feline cross.” The Hollywood Reporter noted that the Savannah cats are banned in several states, although they’re legal in South Carolina and California.

Bieber has already started an official Instagram account for the two.

In a statement, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange criticized Bieber for “fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats” and “contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis,” rather than adopting from a shelter.

Bieber responded by telling PETA to “go focus on real problems.”

