Justin Bieber Slams “Disrespectful” Fans for Loitering at His Home

Justin Bieber's fans might have the best of "Intentions," but the singer isn't having it.

On Wednesday night, Justin told his fans off for invasively loitering outside of his home.

"How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Oct. 14, mere moments after taking home the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay.

The 26-year-old added in his rebuke, "This is not a a hotel. It's my home."

Perhaps the Saturday Night Live stress is getting to him... The pop star will be in New York ahead of his Oct. 17 performance on SNL alongside host Issa Rae, the creator and star of HBO's Insecure. Justin is expected to perform songs from his 2020 album, Changes, which features the fan-faves "Yummy," "Intentions" and "Forever."

Hailey and Justin Bieber's $25 Million Home

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, Justin was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a black mask and a Crenshaw Skate Club white tee.

He and wife Hailey Bieber just purchased a $25 million house in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, in August. And it's quite the quiet fortress with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms totaling 11,000 square feet, perhaps offering the privacy he so badly wants.

Hailey and Justin also recently escaped the public eye by taking a low-key vacay to Idaho, where they played golf and tennis.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin More

The cozy couple just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in September. Though they wed at a NYC courthouse in 2018, they had a big bash in South Carolina in 2019 that we can't help but daydream about to this day.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding," Hailey wrote on Instagram last month. "Wish I could live this day over and over."

Although there's no trouble in paradise, Hailey recently opened up about why she didn't want to kiss Justin in public for the longest time—and it's the same reason why Justin called out his "inappropriate" fans.

"It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all," Hailey told Vogue Italia two weeks ago.

"For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments," the 23-year-old model added. "The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."