Justin Bieber Shares Candid Pic From Therapy With Inspiring Mental Health Message

Justin Bieber shared an inspiring message about his mental health with his 107 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old singer posted a photo of one of his therapy sessions on his Instagram Story, giving fans an inside look at his life and journey.

“It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions,” he wrote on the photo, which showed him wearing a hat while looking at the camera.

Justin Bieber shared this candid picture with his Instagram followers on Wednesday. (Justin Bieber/Instagram) More

Bieber recently told fans that he’s going through a tough time and taking a break from music to work on one thing: himself.

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart,” the singer said in March.

“So that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he added.

Many thought that Bieber was actually on the path to being a first-time father with his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), during an April Fools’ Day prank gone wrong on Monday.

The “Purpose” singer shared an ultrasound image (which eagle-eyed fans realized was lifted from Google images) and a photo of Hailey touching her stomach, surrounded by what appeared to be medical professionals.

Bieber even captioned the photo, “If U thought it was April fools,” referring to his previous post of an ultrasound image.

He later clarified that the stunt was an April Fools’ prank in a post that showed the same ultrasound with the face of a puppy. The singer apologized after receiving backlash over the prank from followers who said it wasn’t funny to people who were struggling to become parents.

“[I] didn’t at all mean to be insensitive to people who can’t have children,” Bieber said in a follow-up post about the prank on Tuesday.

“There’s always gonna be people offended, there’s also people who don’t take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote.

“A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank,” he added.