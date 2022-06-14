Justin Bieber shares update after revealing facial paralysis: 'Each day has gotten better'

Justin Bieber says his faith is helping get him through his health issues. The 28-year-old singer is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that's causing partial facial paralysis. In an update on Monday, Bieber said he's improving each day.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," Bieber shared on his Instagram Story.

"He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."

Justin Bieber shares health update after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. (Photo: Instagram via Justin Bieber.)

Last week, Bieber revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs "when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to Mayo Clinic. It's caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Bieber shared a video on social media in which it was evident part of his face couldn't move.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis in this side of my face," he said. "I'm gonna get better and I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal — it will go back to normal. It's just time. We don't know how much time it's gonna be, but it's gonna be OK."

Bieber has had to postpone more shows on his Justice World Tour while he recovers. Bieber's tour promoter, AEG Presents, issued the following statement:

Due to Justin’s ongoing medical situation, this week’s Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed. Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.

