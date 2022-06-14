  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Justin Bieber shares update after revealing facial paralysis: 'Each day has gotten better'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Bieber
    Justin Bieber
    Canadian singer-songwriter

Justin Bieber says his faith is helping get him through his health issues. The 28-year-old singer is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that's causing partial facial paralysis. In an update on Monday, Bieber said he's improving each day.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me," Bieber shared on his Instagram Story.

"He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."

Justin Bieber shares health update after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. (Photo: Instagram via Justin Bieber.)
Justin Bieber shares health update after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. (Photo: Instagram via Justin Bieber.)

Last week, Bieber revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs "when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to Mayo Clinic. It's caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

Bieber shared a video on social media in which it was evident part of his face couldn't move.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis in this side of my face," he said. "I'm gonna get better and I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal — it will go back to normal. It's just time. We don't know how much time it's gonna be, but it's gonna be OK."

Bieber has had to postpone more shows on his Justice World Tour while he recovers. Bieber's tour promoter, AEG Presents, issued the following statement:

Due to Justin’s ongoing medical situation, this week’s Justice Tour shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be postponed. Justin is receiving the best medical care possible and is determined to resume the tour as soon as he and the doctors feel he is able to continue. Details on the rescheduled MSG shows will be made public shortly.

MORE: Justin Bieber addresses Buffalo mass shooting during concert

Recommended Stories

  • Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

    As hate speech targeting LGBTQ people increases among some far-right influencers and others online, experts are warning that extremist groups may see the rhetoric as a call to action. Such may have been the case when 31 members of the neo-Nazi group Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday and charged with conspiracy to riot at a Pride event, said Sophie Bjork-James, an assistant professor in anthropology at Vanderbilt University who researches the white nationalist movement, racism and hate crimes in the U.S. The arrests came as a toxic brew of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has been on the rise in Idaho and elsewhere.

  • Trump releases 12-page statement responding to Jan. 6 hearing

    Hours after the Jan. 6 committee held the second in its series of public hearings, the former president released a 12-page statement repeating many of the same false election fraud claims that the panel says led to the deadly Capitol riot.

  • Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

    A second arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured, police said. Alexis Lewis, 36, was charged Monday with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, Chattanooga Police said in a statement. Another man, Garrian King, was arrested last week and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

  • Spears' ex who appeared at wedding charged with stalking

    A man once briefly married to Britney Spears who showed up uninvited at the pop star's wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari was charged Monday with felony stalking. Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty in Ventura County court to the charge, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. The three misdemeanor charges stemmed directly from Alexander's attempt to get into the wedding, which he livestreamed on Instagram.

  • Justin Bieber is one of many stars sharing personal health struggles

    Last week, Justin Bieber posted a video to Instagram not only sharing his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left half of his face paralyzed, but also showing it. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move," the worn-out-looking Canadian singer, dressed in a beanie and flannel, said in the video.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Coming just days

  • Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off

    Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park were isolated and tourists stranded Tuesday after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. Yellowstone officials said they were assessing damage from the storms, which washed away bridges, caused mudslides and forced evacuations by boat and helicopter. National Park Service photos of northern Yellowstone showed a mudslide, washed out bridges and roads undercut by churning floodwaters of the Gardner and Lamar rivers.

  • Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

    Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers […]

  • Republican Rep. Tom Rice who voted for Trump's impeachment says the ex-president is 'purging' the GOP and trying to turn the party into a 'bunch of yes-men loyalists'

    Rep. Tom Rice also told Politico that he has "a lot of respect" for former House Speaker Paul Ryan and thinks he would've voted to impeach Trump too.

  • 1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing for later this week that was to feature dramatic testimony from former Justice Department officials who threatened to resign over then-President Donald Trump's pursuit of false election fraud theories. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the committee, described the postponement as “no big deal” during an appearance on MSNBC's “Morning Joe” and said it was the result of “technical work” that still needed to be done. “Putting together the video exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff,” said Lofgren, a California Democrat.

  • Anti-Vaxxers Are Flipping Out Over Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis

    Scientists haven't found a definitive link between Covid-19 vaccines and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — but that's not stopping people online from making that claim

  • It's time for MLB to stop focusing on optics and take women seriously

    Maura Sheridan believes a Guardians minor league team retaliated against her after she reported that a player allegedly sexually assaulted her during a road trip.

  • Pro-Russian separatists tell Ukrainian fighters in Severodonetsk: ‘Surrender or die’

    A military official in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donetsk issued a stark warning to the remaining Ukrainian fighters in the besieged city of Severodonetsk: “Surrender or die.”

  • 'Jeopardy!' contestant confuses Mick Jagger for Michael Caine and viewers can't even

    When "Jeopardy!" contestants give incorrect responses it usually isn’t a big deal, with Monday's show being the rare exception.

  • Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell facing felony drug trafficking charge in Kentucky

    Police said they found three pounds of marijuana in Montrezl Harrell's car during a traffic stop last month.

  • Justin Bieber reveals Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

    The music star revealed on social media that he is suffering from partial facial paralysis as a result of the rare condition.

  • Kevin Spacey to appear in London court after formally charged with sex crimes

    Former "House of Cards" star Kevin Spacey has a court date of June 16 in magistrate court in London to face sex-crime charges.

  • Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US

    The National Weather Service Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, said Monday 107.5 million people will be affected by combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday. The heat wave, which set several high temperature records in the West, the Southwest and into Denver during the weekend, moved east into parts of the Gulf Coast and the Midwest Monday and will expand to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas, the National Weather Service said. St. Louis, Memphis, Minneapolis and Tulsa are among several cities under excessive heat warnings, with temperatures forecast to reach about 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), accompanied by high humidity that could make conditions feel close to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius).

  • New Zealand considers taxing cow and sheep burps to combat climate change

    The government of New Zealand has proposed a novel way of fighting climate change: charging farmers for the burps, farts and waste of farm animals.

  • 13-year-old killed by San Antonio police was not a threat to officers, attorney says

    The 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by San Antonio police earlier this month posed no threat to the officers when he was killed, the attorney representing

  • Bruce Smith: Tony Boselli’s Hall of Fame campaign undermined the integrity of the Hall

    Former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, and another Hall of Famer doesn’t seem too happy about that. Bruce Smith, the Bills great who is the only player in NFL history with 200 sacks, wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram that he doesn’t [more]