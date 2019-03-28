Justin Bieber Questioned by Police Who Mistake Design Feature on His Sneakers for a Security Tag

Justin Bieber‘s latest fashion decision could have landed him in hot water with law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the “Sorry” singer, 25, revealed on his Instagram Stories that he was questioned by a police officer over his Off-White X Nike Air Max 90 sneakers.

The shoes, which are from a sold-out collaboration between the iconic sports label and designer Virgil Abloh, feature a white zip tie looped through the laces.

Clearly not a sneakerhead who recognized the coveted shoes, the officer who stopped the star thought the design feature was a security tag — and apparently was concerned the Lamborgini-driving Bieber may have stolen the shoes.

“Virgil, my God, bro. You freaking — you’re killing me, man!” he said on his story as he showed off the designer shoe that matched his khaki pants and tagged Abloh. “I just had a cop come up to me and ask me why I still had the security tag on my shoe. What the…”

“I had to tell him, ‘Bro, it’s just fashion,” Bieber explained. “I don’t know. He’s like, ‘It sure looks like a security tag.'”

Added Bieber: “I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, you can check it out.’ It looks like it though… but you’re getting me in trouble!”

Justin Bieber's sneakers | Justin Bieber/Instagram More

The sneakers, which released in January, are part of Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. While they originally retailed for around $160, the limited edition sneakers are so desired by fashion fans that they are being resold for around $600.

Bieber has also dabbled in the fashion industry, most recently launching his new clothing line, Drew, which is a nod to the singer’s middle name.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Officially Launches His ‘Drew’ Clothing Line: ‘Wear Like You Don’t Care’

His collection dropped online in January with a selection of YT-shirts, sweatshirts and shorts, along with several beige corduroy pieces, emblazoned with the Drew log and a smiley face. The collection ranges from $48-$148 and includes all unisex pieces, with the website encouraging shoppers to “wear it how you want.”

According to the website’s “About Us” page, Drew House is described as a “place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.”

Justin Bieber | Splash News More

Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, is often seen representing her husband’s brand. In November she was spotted in West Hollywood rocking a black oversize Drew hoodie with white leggings.