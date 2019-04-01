Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal Ultrasound Photo Was a Pregnancy Prank After All: 'April Fools'

Justin Bieber had Beliebers scratching their heads about baby news.

On Monday, which was also April Fools’ Day, the singer, 25, shared an ultrasound photo on Instagram without a caption, causing fans to imply that he and wife Hailey Baldwin were expecting their first child.

However, the model, 22, quickly clarified in the comments section, writing, “Very funny…”

But then, just minutes after he posted the ultrasound, Bieber shared a set of photos that showed Baldwin with medical professionals touching her stomach area. “If U thought it was April fools,” he wrote along with the three photos.

In the end, Bieber clarified the pregnancy post with a doctored ultrasound photo that included the head of a puppy.

A fan on Twitter pointed out that Bieber’s ultrasound photo appears to be the exact photo in the Wikipedia entry for “sonogram,” which uses an ultrasound image of a fetus in the womb at 12 weeks.

Most recently, Baldwin was spotted out in Los Angeles leaving a pilates studio on March 27 during which she showed off her midriff area.

The possible baby news comes after a source close to the singer told PEOPLE that the “Love Yourself” singer wants to be ready for fatherhood.

“Right now, he’s ready to be a dad,” the source said. “That’s what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that’s his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now.”

In addition, Bieber has made “big strides” in becoming mentally healthy.

“If you were to talk to Justin six months ago, and talk to him now, you’d see how much he has changed,” the source said. “He’s growing so much, he’s going from being a boy to being a man. What he wants is to be a man of integrity, a great husband, a fantastic dad, and a spiritual person. He’s making amazing progress.”

