Justin Bieber finally explains why he was crying with Hailey Baldwin

Why was Justin Bieber crying? Next to who keeps giving Lindsay Lohan a platform, that’s been the biggest celebrity mystery over the last 48 hours.

After photos of Bieber bawling his eyes out with his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, surfaced on Tuesday afternoon — snapped during a day out in NYC — every Belieber out there was trying to get to the root of the 24-year-old’s unhappiness. (And trying to link it to Selena Gomez.) On Wednesday night the “Baby” singer finally broke his silence, thanks to TMZ putting a camera in his face as he exited Baldwin’s NYC apartment building.

The Biebs, showing off his new haircut (yes, it was cut), was in a great mood — dancing for the ’razzi and stopping to talk to fans, telling one, “I love your smile” — and even tolerated the personal question without trying to break the person’s camera. (He’s learned.) He initially ignored the question, which he had to know was coming. Then right before he got into his car, he held up a book, The Meaning of Marriage, and said, “This. You got good days, and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days.”

With that, he climbed into his SUV, leaving the world to go off and Google the book and piece together what it all meant. The book is written by Timothy Keller, the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, which he started in 1989, and his wife, Kathy, whose name appears significantly smaller on the book cover. In fairness, it’s Timothy’s name that sells books. (Keller addressed the fonts, writing, “Typically in books where one author writes a smaller section than another, that is noted in the font size.”) In addition to the marriage tome, the New York Times bestselling author has written The Reason for God, Prayer, God’s Wisdom for Navigating Life, and The Songs of Jesus. All titles that seem to speak to Bieber these days now that he’s focused on marriage and religion and not, ya know, peeing in restaurant mop buckets.

The book Bieber was holding is based on Keller’s “acclaimed sermon” about what marriage should be according to the Bible. It says that modern-day assumptions about marriage are wrong. His wife writes about “the husband’s authority” and how it’s “never used to please himself but only to serve the interests of his wife.” And how a “servant-leader” must “sacrifice his wants and needs to please and build up his partner.”

We already know Bieber is looking forward to his role as “servant-leader.” His post confirming his engagement to Baldwin talked about how he anticipated “lead[ing]” their family once they exchanged vows.





The crying took place while the pair, loving NYC this summer, was on a bike ride. The tears led the Biebs to get off his Citi Bike and sit down with Hailey, who comforted him. At one point they appeared to pray together right there on the rock wall. Later they were out to eat, and in a bizarre turn of events Hailey started crying and Justin comforted her.

Just a suggestion, but perhaps the soon-to-be-weds should add a really nice silver tissue-box cover to their wedding registry.

