Justin Bieber sets a boundary with fans waiting outside his apartment: 'This is my home.'

Justin Bieber set things straight with fans who were waiting outside his New York City apartment.

In a video TikTok user @VanessaFex posted on Friday, June 25, the "Sorry" singer walks from a car to his apartment building, to find a crowd of fans are waiting for him outside the entrance. Once he reaches the group, he turns to a fan who asks him for a hug and politely explains why he doesn't want them to wait outside his residence.

"I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live," he explains. "And I don't appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave."

It's unclear when this video was taken, as @VanessaFex called it a throwback in her caption.

The "Baby" artist previously called out fans on his Instagram Story in October 2020 for waiting outside his home.

"How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment," he posted. "This is not a a hotel. It's my home."

This is not the only time Bieber, who recently spoke out about his battle with mental health issues, has expressed that he is uncomfortable with some fan behavior. In December 2020, he took to his Instagram Story to talk about how a fan, who wanted him to get back together with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, targeted his wife Hailey Bieber on social media.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth,” he wrote at the time. "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day-to-day. It is extremely hard to choose to take the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world."

