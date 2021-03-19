  • Oops!
Justin Bieber called out for using Martin Luther King Jr.'s words on new album

Raechal Shewfelt
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·4 min read
Justin Bieber's latest album is receiving mixed reviews for featuring the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Released Friday, Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice, begins with one of the late civil rights icon's most famous quotes: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," words from his April 1963 "Letter From Birmingham Jail."

Six tracks later is "MLK Interlude," a 1-minute, 44-second snippet of King's sermon "But If Not," which he delivered at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church in November 1967. "I say to you, this morning, that if you have never found something so dear and precious to you that you will die for it, then you aren't fit to live," King said as he urged his audience to do what is right, regardless of consequences.

Because of his contributions, King is even credited as a songwriter on Bieber's album.

Some critics, both professional and civilian, had an issue with the use of King's words, finding a disconnect between their origins and their placement on Justice.

As Variety reviewer Chris Willman — who has written for Yahoo Music in the past — noted, the song following the second King segment is about Bieber being willing to risk his life for a romance. "Now, if you're wondering why anyone thought it was a good idea to conflate civil-right martyrdom with the thought of succumbing to a hot woman, keep wondering: It, like the other MLK bit, or the socially conscious-sounding rationale for the album title, for that matter, doesn't make a lick of sense," he noted in a piece that was largely positive overall.

A lot of listeners agreed with him.

However, some very important people appreciated Bieber's move: notably King's daughter Bernice and the staff at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. They pointed out that the performer called on fans to support the King Center and other organizations dedicated to social justice on the eve of his latest collection's release.

Yahoo Entertainment did not immediately hear back after reaching out to a Bieber spokesman for comment.

Meanwhile, none of the controversy appears to be affecting sales. Justice was the best-selling album in the iTunes Store on Friday. His latest single, "Peaches," from the album, was the fifth best-selling song.

